New Suit

Aspen Specialty Insurance and Broadspire Services were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Anderson Kill on behalf of RCI Hospitality Holdings f/k/a Rick's Cabaret International and End Zone Inc. d/b/a Club Onyx, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit stemming from a club fight. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02075, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. et al. v. Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 4:36 PM

Plaintiffs

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

The End Zone, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Anderson Kill

defendants

Aspen Specialty Insurance Company

Broadspire Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute