Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against four Maplewood senior living facilities to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Postl Legal on behalf of RCA Laboratory Services, accuses the defendants of failing to pay $564,920 for services provided. The case is 1:23-cv-11058, Rca Laboratory Services LLC v. Maplewood Norumbega Point Alf, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Rca Laboratory Services LLC

defendants

Maplewood Brewster, LLC

Maplewood Mayflower Place Alf, LLC

Maplewood Mill Pond, LLC

Maplewood Norumbega Point Alf, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract