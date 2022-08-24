Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser removed a lawsuit against Yorktown, New York, and various officials to New York Southern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Young/Sommer on behalf of RC Recreation Development, accuses the defendants of interfering with RC's redevelopment of a local golf course, including a stop work order which was allegedly issued for pretextual and political reasons. The case is 7:22-cv-07216, RC Recreation Development LLC v. Town of Yorktown et al.

Government

August 24, 2022, 5:13 PM