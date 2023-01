New Suit - Contract

Construction firm Dobco Inc. and Liberty Mutual were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for steel fabrication and installation work under a subcontract, was brought by Connolly Gallagher on behalf of RC Fabricators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00054, RC Fabricators Inc. v. Dobco Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 5:47 PM