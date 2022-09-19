New Suit - Contract

Winston & Strawn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of RBG Management Corp. The suit takes aim at Village Super Market Inc. for allegedly interfering in a supply agreement for a private label product line by allegedly compelling a third party to cut off supply to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07996, Rbg Management Corp. v. Village Super Market, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 19, 2022, 8:07 PM