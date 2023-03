New Suit - Trademark

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of RB LLC, a marine specialty insulation distributor. The suit takes aim at unauthorized retailers for allegedly selling counterfeit RB LLC-branded goods on online marketplace platforms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01616, RB, LLC v. The Entities and Individuals Identified in Schedule A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 15, 2023, 1:56 PM