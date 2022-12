Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against eTouch Systems and parent company Virtusa to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Kuchinsky Law Office on behalf of Kirill Razzhigaev and Igor Shmakov. The case is 4:22-cv-07650, Razzhigaev et al. v. eTouch Systems Corp. et al.

California

December 05, 2022, 4:56 PM