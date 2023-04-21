New Suit - Trademark

Porter Hedges filed a trademark lawsuit on Friday in Texas Southern District Court against Raising Cane's USA. The complaint was filed on behalf of Razin Kane Monster Trucks, which alleges that Raising Cane’s violated a court-ordered agreement prohibiting the fast-food chain from endorsing automobile racing to avoid causing trademark confusion. In March of 2023, the defendant sponsored a NASCAR which was wrapped in the restaurant’s logo and participated in a race car competition. The case is 4:23-cv-01501, Razin Kane Monster Trucks, LLC v. Raising Cane's USA, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 21, 2023, 7:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Razin Kane Monster Trucks, LLC

Plaintiffs

Porter Hedges

defendants

Raising Cane's USA, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims