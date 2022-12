Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nautilus Insurance Co. to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was filed by Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Recile & Hayes on behalf of Super 8 hotel operator Rayville Hospitality. The case is 3:22-cv-06132, Rayville Hospitality, LLC v. Nautilus Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 5:08 AM