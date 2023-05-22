New Suit - Securities

Rocket Mortgage and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Rigrodsky Law, the Grabar Law Offices and attorney Anthony L. DeLuca on behalf of Michele Rayner-Altenbernd, accuses the company of failing to disclose that rising interest rates caused a decrease in demand for refinancing loans, which account for a significant portion of the company's profits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11207, Rayner-Altenbernd v. Gilbert et al.

Fintech

May 22, 2023, 4:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Michele Rayner-Altenbernd

defendants

Rocket Companies, Inc.

Daniel Gilbert

Jay Farner

Jennifer Gilbert

Jonathan Mariner

Matthew Rizik

Nancy Tellem

Suzanne Shank

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims