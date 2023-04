Removed To Federal Court

Steptoe & Johnson removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lowe's Wednesday to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Payne Mitchell Law Group and the Shelton Law Firm on behalf of Mary R. Raymond. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00410, Raymond v. Lowes Home Centers, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary R. Raymond

defendants

Lowes Home Centers, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims