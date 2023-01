New Suit - Contract

Post & Schell and Goe Forsythe & Hodges filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Raymond Handling Concepts Corp. The suit takes aim at Invata Inc. for allegedly failing to address issues regarding the implementation of a data management and engineering project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00145, Raymond Handling Concepts Corp. v. Invata Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 12, 2023, 4:15 PM