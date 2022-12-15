New Suit - Securities

Mortgage receivables company Homestar Inc. and Kathy Raymond were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Spencer Fane on behalf of David Raymond and Michael Raymond, accuses Kathy Raymond of converting and wasting company assets after inducing her ailing husband to appoint her as vice president and treasurer in place of their son-in-law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02121, Raymond et al. v. Raymond et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 15, 2022, 8:10 PM