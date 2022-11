Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Sisters of Charity to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Spitz, the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff alleging age and disability-based bias. The case is 1:22-cv-00670, Rayford v. Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati Ohio.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 15, 2022, 5:53 PM