Who Got The Work

David M. Mangian, Amanda J. Hettinger and Brittney Mollman from Thompson Coburn have stepped in as defense counsel to Mers Missouri Goodwill Industries in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed May 30 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Strauss Borrelli PLLC, centers on a cyberattack that compromised the personal identifiable and protected health information of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk, is 4:24-cv-00756, Rayburn et al v. Mers Missouri Goodwill Industries.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 15, 2024, 2:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Marquita Patterson

Tiffany Rayburn

Plaintiffs

Strauss Borrelli PLLC

Defendants

Mers Missouri Goodwill Industries

defendant counsels

Thompson Coburn

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract