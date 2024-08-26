Who Got The Work

Amisha R. Patel of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has entered an appearance for Evolve Bank & Trust alongside counsel from Butler Snow in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed July 10 in Tennessee Western District Court by Federman & Sherwood and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that the defendant failed to safeguard the personally identifiable information of 7.6 million individuals following a May 2024 data breach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, is 2:24-cv-02494, Rayam v. Evolve Bank & Trust.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2024, 2:16 PM

Bharath Rayam

Federman Sherwood

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Evolve Bank & Trust

Butler Snow

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

