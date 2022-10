Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Caliber Home Loans Inc. and U.S. Bank Trust NA, as Trustee, for LSF10 Master Participation Trust to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Saunders Law Group on behalf of Randall David Ray. The case is 5:22-cv-06333, Ray v. U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee, for LSF10 Master Participation Trust et al.