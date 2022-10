New Suit - Consumer

AdaptHealth, a distributor of home medical equipment, and other defendants were sued Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit was filed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on behalf of Jerry W. Ray. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00898, Ray v. AdaptHealth Corp. et al.

Health Care

October 21, 2022, 4:41 AM