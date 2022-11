Who Got The Work

Goldberg Segalla partner Sarah B. Mangelsdorf has entered an appearance for SCA of MO LLC in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Oct. 5 in Illinois Southern District Court by the Crone Law Firm. SCA is also represented by Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn, is 3:22-cv-02304, Ray, Jr. v. Sca of Mo LLC.

Business Services

November 19, 2022, 10:46 AM