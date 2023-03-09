Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Blue Cross and Blue Shield removed a lawsuit Thursday to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, targeting Dr. Muhammad Tabriz, arises from an underlying medical malpractice lawsuit. The court action was filed by attorney Christopher Patrick Ford on behalf of Pearl Ray and Andrew Ray Sr. Tabriz is represented by Donohue Brown Mathewson & Smyth. Blue Cross is named as a lien holder. The case is 1:23-cv-01467, Ray et al v. Blue Cross And Blue Shield Association et al.

Health Care

March 09, 2023, 5:28 PM