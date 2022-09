News From Law.com

Rawle & Henderson, a Pennsylvania-based midsize firm with a strong presence in the mid-Atlantic region, has suffered a data breach, according to a letter to a disclosure letter obtained by The Legal. The 94-lawyer firm, which has offices in New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Connecticut and West Virginia, suffered a breach earlier this year, according to the letter, which went out Aug. 24.

September 02, 2022, 10:50 AM