Ohio National Financial Services Co. and Julie Ann Rawl and Greg Rawl were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The court case, over a disputed life insurance proceeds distribution claim, was filed by Cleveland Terrazas PLLC on behalf of Janet Rawl-Bourret. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02054, Rawl-Bourret v. Rawl et al.

June 06, 2023, 5:45 AM

