New Suit - Contract

Frost Brown Todd filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court seeking over $2.5 million from construction materials seller EM Resources. The case was brought on behalf of RAW Resources LLC and RAW Electric. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00284, Raw Resources LLC et al v. Em Resources LLC.

Construction & Engineering

April 17, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Raw Electric LLC

Raw Resources LLC

Plaintiffs

Frost Brown Todd

defendants

Em Resources LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract