Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer partner David G. Halm has entered an appearance for Mark Roberson, Safehaven 2022 and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 29 in California Central District Court by the Freedman Firm on behalf of Kevin V. Duncan and Ravenwood-Productions LLC, accuses the defendants of mismanaging funds for the production of the 'Safehaven' television series, including submitting fake invoices and diverting funds to third-parties not associated with the production. According to the complaint, the defendants caused shooting delays and non-payment to staff members. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:24-cv-03532, Ravenwood-Productions LLC et al v. David Ozer.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 13, 2024, 3:16 PM