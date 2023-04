Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sanders Aronova Grossman Woycik Viener & Kalant on behalf of Alredo Ravelo, who contends that his sustained injuries were caused by a defect in his 2022 Jeep Wrangler. The case is 1:23-cv-03231, Ravelo v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

April 19, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Alredo Ravelo

defendants

FCA US LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims