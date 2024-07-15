Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Bruno W. Katz has entered an appearance for AMVETS Department of California Service Foundation in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, filed May 31 in California Central District Court by Valenti Law on behalf of Raul Uriarte-Limon, alleges that the plaintiff was unable to access the defendant's establishment in a wheelchair due to physical barriers at the premises. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, is 2:24-cv-04590, Raul Uriarte-Limon v. Amvets Department of California Service Foundation et al.

July 15, 2024

