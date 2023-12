Who Got The Work

Kate L. Villanueva and John M. Moore of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for CMFG Life Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the denial of health insurance benefits, was filed Nov. 6 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Jason Sona on behalf of Nancy Rauch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:23-cv-09790, Rauch v. CMFG Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 21, 2023, 7:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Rauch

Plaintiffs

Jason Sona

defendants

CMFG Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute