Katelyn S. Werner, Stuart J. Dong and Taylor S. Hite of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer have entered appearances for Nationwide in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Dec. 18 in Colorado District Court by the Fang Law Firm on behalf of Ginny Rattner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer, is 1:23-cv-03318, Rattner v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.
Insurance
February 01, 2024, 7:10 AM