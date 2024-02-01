Who Got The Work

Katelyn S. Werner, Stuart J. Dong and Taylor S. Hite of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer have entered appearances for Nationwide in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Dec. 18 in Colorado District Court by the Fang Law Firm on behalf of Ginny Rattner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer, is 1:23-cv-03318, Rattner v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 01, 2024, 7:10 AM

Ginny Rattner

The Fang Law Firm, P.C.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute