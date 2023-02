Who Got The Work

Lincoln National Life has tapped attorney Iwana Rademaekers to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to short-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 3 in Texas Western District Court by Paul Law Offices on behalf of Jon-Pierre Rattie. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:23-cv-00007, Rattie v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 18, 2023, 10:30 AM