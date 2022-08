Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quarles & Brady on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against electric scooter company VeoRide to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Stephenson Rife on behalf of Paul Ratledge over fire damages allegedly caused by the defendant's improper use and storage of scooter batteries. The case is 1:22-cv-00285, Ratledge v. VeoRide Inc.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 4:47 PM