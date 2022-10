Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Robert S. Gregg on behalf of Joshua Rathburn. The case is 3:22-cv-02285, Rathburn v. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 12, 2022, 6:07 PM