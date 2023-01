Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against medical device maker Smith & Nephew to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Willard Proctor Jr. on behalf of Barbara Rasulallah. The case is 4:23-cv-00015, Rasulallah v. Smith & Nephew Inc et al.

Health Care

January 06, 2023, 8:24 PM