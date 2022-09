Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mark Migdal & Hayden on Friday removed a consumer class action against Kin Insurance, a direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the homeowners market, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Kuhn Raslavich on behalf of Benjamin Raslavich. The case is 8:22-cv-02163, Raslavich v. Kin Insurance Inc.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 6:19 PM