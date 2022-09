Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Friday removed a telemarketing class action against Albee Baby Carriage Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Kuhn Raslavich, accuses the defendant of placing telephonic sales calls in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 8:22-cv-02207, Raslavich v. Albee Baby Carriage Co., Inc.

Florida

September 24, 2022, 1:28 PM