Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Mayer LLP removed a lawsuit against FedEx and other defendants to Texas Western District Court on Friday. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Teresa Christian Law on behalf of Madaniiyah Rashid. The case is 1:23-cv-00292, Rashid v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 17, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Madaniiyah Rashid

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

Coldharbour Logistics, LLC

Khalil Ahmad Jabari

West Regional Couriers, Inc.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision