New Suit

Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, and other defendants were sued Monday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over alleged disability and race-based employment discrimination, was filed pro se by a former driver for Ryder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00092, Rashad v. Ryder System, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 27, 2023, 6:22 PM