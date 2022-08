Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide, to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, over damage claims stemming from Hurricane Laura, was filed by the Brasher Law Firm on behalf of Rash & Tinsley d/b/a County Line Beverage Barn. The case is 1:22-cv-00334, Rash & Tinsley Inc. d/b/a County Line Beverage Barn v. Scottsdale Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 4:49 PM