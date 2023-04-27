New Suit

The Hanover Insurance Group, certain Hanover subsidiaries and Expert Shipping & Logistics LLC were slapped with an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court action was brought by Pion, Nerone, Girman, Winslow & Smith on behalf of R.A.S. Logistics Inc. The suit seeks a declaration that the defendants are obligated to indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying property damage dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00690, R.A.S. Logistics, Inc. v. Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 12:04 PM

Plaintiffs

R.A.S. Logistics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Pion Law

defendants

Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Allmerica Financial Benefit Insurance Company

Expert Shipping & Logistics LLC

The Citizens Insurance Company Of America, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute