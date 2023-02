News From Law.com

General counsel straining under big workloads, tight budgets and their broadened roles as business advisers might have something new to worry about: the dismay and potential departures of their deputies. According to a new survey from the flexible-legal-talent provider Axiom, 27%, of deputy general counsel are not satisfied with their current roles and 79% are open to new positions outside of their current employer/role.

February 22, 2023, 8:38 AM