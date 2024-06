News From Law.com

The bill proposing changes to the Delaware General Corporation Law isn't flying through the House as easily as it did in the Senate, with the House Judiciary Committee voting June 18 to release S.B. 313 and bring it to the chamber at large. Pushback is rare, but pronounced in the current session as some opponents said issues should be left for the state Supreme Court to sort out.

