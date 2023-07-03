Rapper 50 Cent Cant Revive $32M Malpractice Suit Against Ree...

News From Law.com

The U.S. district court of Connecticut affirmed a bankruptcy court's dismissal of rapper 50 Cent's malpractice claim against Pittsburgh firm Reed Smith and former partner at the firm Peter Raymond.The ruling, penned by US district judge Vanessa Bryant, affirmed the bankruptcy court's finding that "there was no evidence (and [50 Cent] did not argue there was) that the Three Uncalled Witnesses would have mitigated or eliminated damages if called" and that "replacement counsel's new trial strategy broke the chain of causation" during a 2010 lawsuit against the rapper, also known by the name of Curtis Jackson III.

Legal Services

July 03, 2023, 3:38 PM

nature of claim: /