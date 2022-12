New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Costco was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, brought by Abell Rose, accuses the defendant of charging a sales tax on food items which are exempt from sales taxes under Kentucky law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00645, Rapp v. Costco Wholesale Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 07, 2022, 6:23 PM