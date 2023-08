News From Law.com

Small companies beware: you're more likely to be a victim of a ransomware attack. A new report on the 2023 ransomware threat landscape from cyber-risk quantification platform Kovrr found ransomware gangs prefer companies with less revenue, and are choosing to forgo huge extortion payouts in favor of smaller ransoms and more frequent attacks.

August 03, 2023, 12:16 PM

