Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Office of Abtin Amir on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against BMW of North America to California Southern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Cline APC on behalf of the owner of a 2019 BMW X3. The case is 3:22-cv-01552, Ranon v. BMW of North America, LLC et al.

Automotive

October 11, 2022, 6:12 PM