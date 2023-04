New Suit

TIAA, a nonprofit financial planning organizations for employees primarily in the academic world, Progressive Title Insurance Agency Co. and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his due process rights were violated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10966, Rankin v. Brian Lavan and Associates, PC et al.

April 27, 2023, 4:57 AM

William A. Rankin

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

Atty. David A. Lerner

Atty. James Lanzetta

Brian Lavan and Associates, PC

Chicago Title Insurance Company

Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company

Fntg Holdings LLC

Joel R. Dault

Karla Volke Wood

Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Paul Wood

Plunkett Cooney PC

Progressive Title Insurance Agency Company

Robert T. Detweiler

Timothy Macdonald

