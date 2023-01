Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against GeoVera Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Irpino Avin & Hawkins on behalf of Claudette Rankin and Joseph Rankin. The case is 2:23-cv-00141, Rankin et al. v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 8:06 PM