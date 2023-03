News From Law.com International

Regional powerhouse Al Tamimi & Co. has topped the first ranking of the biggest law firms in the Middle East. International firms Clyde & Co, DLA Piper, and White & Case, made a strong showing, taking second, third and fourth places, respectively. All have a handful of offices in the region and 188 lawyers or more.

United Kingdom

March 27, 2023, 5:09 PM

