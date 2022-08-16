New Suit - Trademark

Foley & Lardner filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of the Rangers Football Club. The complaint accuses KRF Capital d/b/a K Sports Capital of using the Scottish football team's trademarks and branding to pitch a non-existent investment opportunity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22597, Rangers International Football Club PLC v. KRF Capital LLC d/b/a K Sports Capital.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 16, 2022, 12:56 PM