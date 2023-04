Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sanders Warren & Russell on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by attorney C. Carl Kimbrell on behalf of the estate of former Ford employee Ruben Richard Rangel, accuses the defendant of refusing to release the full amount of funds from the decedent's Tax-Efficient Savings Plan for Hourly Employees (TESPHE) account. The case is 4:23-cv-00242, Rangel v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

April 10, 2023, 7:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Petra Rangel

defendants

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Sanders Warren Russell

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations