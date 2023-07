New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Phillps Grossman filed a data breach class action Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court against PharMerica. The suit pursues claims under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 on behalf of patients and contractors for PharMerica. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00353, Raney v. Pharmerica Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 11, 2023, 12:10 PM

Frank Raney

Milberg Coleman Phillps Grossman PLLC

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Dean Meyer

Whitfield Coleman Montoya, PLLC

Pharmerica Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims